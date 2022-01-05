Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 2:46 PM

520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman celebrated her dog's 10th birthday by hiring a team of 520 drones to put on a canine birthday-themed light show in the sky.

Footage from the dog's birthday party in Changsha, Hunan Province, shows a crowd of well-wishers singing Happy Birthday to the canine while hundreds of drones prepare for takeoff nearby.

Advertisement

The drones launch into the sky over the Xiangjiang River and arrange themselves into shapes including the dog's likeness and a birthday cake.

The drones also spell out the phrase "happy birthday to Doudou" in Chinese.

Local authorities said they were unaware of the event, which would require special permits to lawfully execute.

Drone industry insiders said it would likely have cost the woman about $15,700 to rent the drones and have them operated.

Read More

British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England

Latest Headlines

British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
British bachelor uses billboards to search for a wife
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A British bachelor is taking an unorthodox approach to his search for the right mate: putting up billboards with his photo.
Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Champagne glass pyramid breaks Guinness record in Dubai
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Dubai hotel celebrated the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record with a champagne pyramid composed of 54,740 glasses of bubbly.
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wallaby escapes from petting farm in England
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A petting farm in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a wallaby that escaped and was last seen heading toward the woods.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as Christmas gift from his wife and ended up collecting a $1 million prize.
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A rare copy of Marvel Comics' The Incredible Hulk #1 smashed a world record when it was auctioned for $490,000.
Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that got trapped in a storm drain.
Buzzard rescued from front grill of car in England
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Buzzard rescued from front grill of car in England
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A British woman who felt a bump while driving only discovered the next morning that a buzzard was trapped in the front grill of her car.
Class ring lost in rental car in 2012 found by vehicle's new owner
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Class ring lost in rental car in 2012 found by vehicle's new owner
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A class ring lost in a rental car in 2012 was returned to its owner after the car's new owner found it between the seats of the vehicle.
Monkey visits kindergarten in China, accepts offered snacks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Monkey visits kindergarten in China, accepts offered snacks
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A monkey wandered into a Chinese town and was spotted hanging out at a school, where it was fed snacks by local children.
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A viral video showing a woman carrying a lion in her arms on a Kuwait street shows the aftermath of the animal's escape, local authorities confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Adventurer, scientist become the first to ascend Earth's tallest mountain
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Incredible Hulk comic book auction smashes record at $490,000
Landmark 'big potato' monument vandalized on New Year's Day
Landmark 'big potato' monument vandalized on New Year's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement