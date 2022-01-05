520 drones put on light show to celebrate dog's birthday

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman celebrated her dog's 10th birthday by hiring a team of 520 drones to put on a canine birthday-themed light show in the sky.

Footage from the dog's birthday party in Changsha, Hunan Province, shows a crowd of well-wishers singing Happy Birthday to the canine while hundreds of drones prepare for takeoff nearby.

The drones launch into the sky over the Xiangjiang River and arrange themselves into shapes including the dog's likeness and a birthday cake.

The drones also spell out the phrase "happy birthday to Doudou" in Chinese.

Local authorities said they were unaware of the event, which would require special permits to lawfully execute.

Drone industry insiders said it would likely have cost the woman about $15,700 to rent the drones and have them operated.