Family cat accidentally donated to thrift store with old recliner

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A cat was reunited with its Colorado family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store along with an old recliner.

Denver Animal Protection said personnel responded to the Arc Thrift Store in Denver when employees discovered there was a cat hiding inside a recliner chair that had been donated earlier in the day.

DAP was able to extract the feline from the chair, but employees found the animal's microchip information was out of date.

Luckily, the family that donated the chair had discovered the cat was missing and went back to the thrift store to see if the feline had stowed away with the seat. The store directed the family to DAP.

The cat, named Montequlla, was not injured and was reunited with her family.