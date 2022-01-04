Monkey visits kindergarten in China, accepts offered snacks

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A monkey wandered into a Chinese town and was spotted hanging out at a school, where it was fed snacks by local children.

The macaque was spotted Monday on the roof of a kindergarten in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and was caught on camera by a parent waiting for their child to be released.

Witnesses said the monkey climbed down from the roof repeatedly to accept apples and other snacks offered to it by children.

Local animal experts said the monkey was likely ejected from its social group after a failed challenge for leadership. They said the primate was drawn to the town due to the abundance of food.