Jan. 3, 2022 / 12:54 PM

Louisiana men wrangle alligator spotted under parked car

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A group of Louisiana men went into action when one of them found an 8-foot alligator lurking underneath a car parked in his driveway.

A video of the Sunday encounter in Slidell shows the man and two friends using a catch pole to drag the gator out from underneath the vehicle parked in the homeowner's driveway.

The homeowner then sits on the back of the estimated 8-foot alligator and tapes its mouth shut.

The men said no one was injured during the capture.

A Florida man made headlines in September when he spotted an alligator lurking in his own driveway and decided to attempt his own capture.

Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video showing him using his trash bin to capture the alligator outside of his family's Mount Dora home.

Family's winning lottery ticket nearly given away as Christmas gift Bears try to open front door of Florida home Student balances soccer ball on knee for 6-plus minutes to break record

Minnesota brothers break own Guinness record for flying disc catches
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Minnesota brothers break own Guinness record for flying disc catches
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of Minnesota brothers broke their own Guinness World Record when they completed 6,300 flying disc catches in a row.
Ice will be heated for outdoor NHL Winter Classic
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ice will be heated for outdoor NHL Winter Classic
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The weather is expected to be so cold for Saturday's National Hockey League's outdoor Winter Classic that the ice will have to be heated.
'Wait, what?' tops 2022 Banished Words List
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Wait, what?' tops 2022 Banished Words List
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The phrases "Wait? What" and "no worries" are now on a list of "banished" words for 2022 published by a Michigan university on Friday.
Family's winning lottery ticket nearly given away as Christmas gift
Odd News // 3 days ago
Family's winning lottery ticket nearly given away as Christmas gift
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift.
Bears try to open front door of Florida home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bears try to open front door of Florida home
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida family's doorbell camera captured the moment a mother bear and her cub attempted to open the front door of their home.
Student balances soccer ball on knee for 6-plus minutes to break record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Student balances soccer ball on knee for 6-plus minutes to break record
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A college student in India broke a Guinness World Record when he balanced a soccer ball on his knee for 6 minutes, 16.98 seconds.
Unusual phenomenon causes fish to rain from sky in Texas town
Odd News // 3 days ago
Unusual phenomenon causes fish to rain from sky in Texas town
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas town said residents weren't just imagining it when it seemed to be "raining fish" during a storm.
British bank Santander accidentally pays out $175 million to customers
Odd News // 3 days ago
British bank Santander accidentally pays out $175 million to customers
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- British bank Santander said about 2,000 customers mistakenly received double payments on Christmas Day, with a total $175 million being accidentally paid out.
Two emus escape from Pennsylvania farm, one recaptured
Odd News // 3 days ago
Two emus escape from Pennsylvania farm, one recaptured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they captured one emu that escaped from a Somerset County farm, but another of the flightless birds remains on the loose.
British family earns Guinness World Record for most albino siblings
Odd News // 4 days ago
British family earns Guinness World Record for most albino siblings
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A British family of six brothers and sisters with albinism was awarded a Guinness World Record in the category of most albino siblings.
