Louisiana men wrangle alligator spotted under parked car

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A group of Louisiana men went into action when one of them found an 8-foot alligator lurking underneath a car parked in his driveway.

A video of the Sunday encounter in Slidell shows the man and two friends using a catch pole to drag the gator out from underneath the vehicle parked in the homeowner's driveway.

Advertisement

The homeowner then sits on the back of the estimated 8-foot alligator and tapes its mouth shut.

The men said no one was injured during the capture.

A Florida man made headlines in September when he spotted an alligator lurking in his own driveway and decided to attempt his own capture.

Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video showing him using his trash bin to capture the alligator outside of his family's Mount Dora home.