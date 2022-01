Joseph Rose of Morehead City, N.C., said winning $250 from a scratch-off lottery ticket on New Year's Eve led to his scoring a $1 million jackpot just hours from midnight. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a $250 lottery prize led to his winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket with just hours left in the year 2021. Joseph Rose, of Morehead City, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he won $250 from a scratch-off ticket early in the day on New Year's Eve, and he decided to put his luck to the test about five hours before midnight with a $20 Winter Winnings ticket from Handy Mart in Morehead City. Advertisement

Rose said he scratched off the ticket in the parking lot, but had to return to the store to use the ticket scanner when he revealed a $1 million top prize.

"It blew me away," he said. "I can't quit smiling. It's going to take a whole lot to top this one."

Rose said his win ensured that "2021 went out with a bang."

He said he plans to use his winnings to make home improvements and save for retirement.

"It was a blessing," he said. "Somebody was going to win it. I'm glad it was me. It's going to make life a little easier."

Advertisement