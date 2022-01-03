Titans employees recover wedding ring fan lost in stands

Tennessee Titans fan Chad Davis used social media to reach out to the team after losing his wedding ring in the stands during a game at Nissan Stadium and officials soon responded to him to say the band had been found by employees and would be returned to him. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Titans fan who lost his wedding band, which bears the team's logo, in the stands during a game was reunited with the precious ring, thanks to team employees. Chad Davis said he attended the Titans' 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and he was about an hour into his drive home to Charleston, Tenn., when he realized he no longer had his wedding ring. Advertisement

"I was sick to my stomach," Davis told ESPN. "I got home and told my wife. She gave me a lot of crap about it jokingly and told me told remind her in the morning to try and order another one."

Davis said his son suggested he post about the lost ring, which bears the Titans' logo, on Twitter and tag the team's official account.

"I lost my wedding band somewhere at the game today," Davis tweeted, along with a photo of the ring. "From the day we got married. Sick to my stomach. Was sitting in section 202. Please share in case someone found it. I would pay to recover it."

The Titans deployed employees to search the section in which Davis had been sitting Sunday, and Burke Nihill, the team's owner, soon after tweeted a photo of the found ring.

"All good, Chad. Someone will be in touch about how to get it back to you," Nihill tweeted.

Davis said he connected with team employees and made arrangements for friends who live in Nashville to retrieve the ring and mail it to him.

"It was instant love for me, an NFL team that I could actually go see play," Davis said. "The Titans fans, the organization, they're just the absolute best. I have nothing but love for them. I have ink in my arm. I've bled for these Titans!"