Brothers Ben and Matt Bzdok broke their own Guinness World Record at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, Minn., when they passed a flying disc 6,300 times. Photo by jatocreate/Pixabay.com

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of Minnesota brothers broke their own Guinness World Record when they completed more than 6,000 flying disc catches in a row. Ben and Matt Bzdok, who originally set the record in October 2020 by throwing the disc back and forth 2,944 times, attempted to break their own record on New Year's Eve at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud.

The men completed 6,300 catches in their latest attempt, and evidence has been submitted to Guinness to have the record updated.

The men, both former members of the St. Cloud State University Ultimate Frisbee team, said they wanted to draw attention to the sport and support their former team.