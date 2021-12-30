Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 3:31 PM

Unusual phenomenon causes fish to rain from sky in Texas town

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas town said residents weren't just imagining it when it seemed to be "raining fish" during a storm.

The city of Texarkana said in a Facebook post that it was indeed "raining fish" during Wednesday's rainstorms.

Advertisement

Multiple residents took to social media to share photos of the fish that fell from the sky.

"Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain," the city's Facebook post said.

Read More

Two emus escape Pennsylvania farm, one recaptured British family earns Guinness World Record for most albino siblings Hungry badger rescued from resident's compost bin in England

Latest Headlines

British bank Santander accidentally pays out $175 million to customers
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British bank Santander accidentally pays out $175 million to customers
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- British bank Santander said about 2,000 customers mistakenly received double payments on Christmas Day, with a total $175 million being accidentally paid out.
Two emus escape from Pennsylvania farm, one recaptured
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two emus escape from Pennsylvania farm, one recaptured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they captured one emu that escaped from a Somerset County farm, but another of the flightless birds remains on the loose.
British family earns Guinness World Record for most albino siblings
Odd News // 3 hours ago
British family earns Guinness World Record for most albino siblings
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A British family of six brothers and sisters with albinism was awarded a Guinness World Record in the category of most albino siblings.
Hungry badger rescued from resident's compost bin in England
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hungry badger rescued from resident's compost bin in England
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain rescued a portly badger that feasted on the contents of a resident's compost bin and then discovered it was too big to climb out.
Message in a bottle from 2014 found on Florida beach
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Message in a bottle from 2014 found on Florida beach
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of treasure hunters on a Florida beach found a message in a bottle that appeared to have been launched into the water in 2014.
Virginia dad on chocolate milk run wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia dad on chocolate milk run wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia dad making a chocolate milk run for his kids ended up $1 million richer when he also decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Overdue book returned to Indiana library after 53 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to Indiana library after 53 years
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Indiana library said a book recently arrived in the mail after being checked out from the location more than 53 years earlier.
Trapped deer rescued from between two fences at New York school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped deer rescued from between two fences at New York school
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York said they used wire cutters to free a deer that became trapped in the narrow space between two chain link fences outside a high school.
Texas lifter sets new world record with 1,125-pound bench press
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas lifter sets new world record with 1,125-pound bench press
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Texas weightlifter set a new world record when he bench pressed 1,125 pounds at a powerlifting competition.
Viral video offers virtual tour of 'smallest apartment in New York'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Viral video offers virtual tour of 'smallest apartment in New York'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A New York man's TikTok video is going viral after taking viewers on a tour of his 100-square-foot residence that he branded the "smallest apartment in New York."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Pictures of the Year: UPI's top entertainment images of 2021
Pictures of the Year: UPI's top entertainment images of 2021
WATCH: Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
WATCH: Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Oregon firefighters rescue woman clinging to tree root atop 300-foot cliff
Oregon firefighters rescue woman clinging to tree root atop 300-foot cliff
WATCH: Food prep robot joins kitchen staff at Air Force Base
WATCH: Food prep robot joins kitchen staff at Air Force Base
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement