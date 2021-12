Hasan Askari, of Lucknow, India, broke a Guinness World Record by balancing a soccer ball on his knee for 6 minutes, 16.98 seconds. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A young man in India broke a Guinness World Record when he balanced a soccer ball on his knee for 6 minutes, 16.98 seconds. Hasan Askari, who attended Integral University in Lucknow, said long period of time existed between deciding to take on the record and his successful attempt. Advertisement

"I dedicated two years of my life to achieve this feat. I was browsing the Internet one day and found a world record, which I wanted to break. After days and months of consistent practice, I filled the application, got approval and registered in the Guinness Book of World Records," Askari told the Hindustan Times.

He said his teachers at Lucknow's CMS Rajajipuram campus I, from which he graduated in 2020, encouraged his effort.

"Seeing my interest in sports, my teachers always encouraged me. It is because of their support and guidance that I have been able to set a world record," he said.

Askari said he received a certificate in the mail naming him as the official Guinness World Record holder for longest time to balance a soccer ball on the knee.