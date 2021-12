Naseem Akhtar and her five brothers and sisters were awarded a Guinness World Record for most albino siblings. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records



Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A British family of six brothers and sisters with albinism was awarded a Guinness World Record in the category of most albino siblings. Coventry, England, residents Naseem Akhtar, Ghulam Ali, Haider Ali, Muqadas Bibi, Musarat Begum and Mohammed Rafi received the title after Guinness World Records confirmed all six siblings were born with albinism, a genetic condition that causes a person to lack pigment in their skin, hair and irises. Advertisement

Naseem Akhtar, whose parents also have albinism, said she decided to apply for the record to celebrate the family being reunited after several months apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over time, I have now come to like my condition because it makes me very unique. Being Asian but being white, it gives me a unique outlook on life, it gives me a very unbiased opinion of society and humanity," she told Guinness.

"I like who I am, and the human being I became."