Taylor Ney and Aaron Murray found a message in a bottle at Neptune Beach in Florida that was written by a trio of 7th grade girls in 2014. Photo by Marvinton/Pixabay.com

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of treasure hunters on a Florida beach found a message in a bottle that appeared to have been launched into the water in 2014. Taylor Ney and Aaron Murray said they made the unusual discovery Monday underneath a boardwalk in Neptune Beach. Advertisement

"Aaron and I were out at Neptune Beach. We were doing some geocaching," Ney told Action News Jax.

The glass bottle contained letters authored by three girls named Anna, Maddie and Laura. The girls wrote about their "bucket list" for the summer of 2014.

One of the letters was dated June 6, 2014, at 11:50 a.m.

"It says go night swimming and surfing with glow sticks, go on mission trips or VBS. Get henna tattoos. Fill a kiddie pool with jello," Murray said.

The letters revealed the girls were 7th graders, and the bottle also contained a "BFF" pin.

Ney said on Facebook that he is hoping to get in touch with the authors to tell them their bottle had been found.

"I would love to get this back to the original writers," he wrote.