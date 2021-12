Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield, Va., said he went to a store to buy chocolate milk for his kids and walked out with a scratch-off lotter ticket worth $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia dad making a chocolate milk run for his kids ended up $1 million richer when he also decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket. Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield told Virginia Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Richmond to buy some chocolate milk for his kids, and while inside the business he decided to buy a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket.

Willoughby scratched the ticket off and was shocked to discover he had won the $1 million top prize.

The winner decided to take his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,205 before taxes, instead of the full amount in annual payments over the course of 30 years.

The Virginia Lottery said Willoughby is the second top prize winner for the $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot game, leaving one $1 million ticket remaining in circulation.