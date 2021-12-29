Trapped deer rescued from between two fences at New York school

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York said they used wire cutters to free a deer that became trapped in the narrow space between two chain link fences outside a high school.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, based in Port Jefferson Station, said the organization received a call from the Rocky Point School District on Tuesday reporting a deer was stuck between two fences next to Rocky Point High School's football field.

"When we got there, I immediately started cutting the fence, was able to get it down enough to pull the front half of her body out," Strong Island Animal Rescue League president Frankie Floridia told Newsday.

Floridia was assisted by Lisa Jaeger, of Jaeger's Run Animal Rescue, which is also headquartered in Port Jefferson Station.

Floridia said rescuers don't know how long the deer was trapped, but it was likely there for at least part of the night.

"Sometimes, when they go to jump a fence, they don't make it; the fences are flexible [so] they fall down in between," he said.