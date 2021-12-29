Trending
Odd News
Dec. 29, 2021 / 3:05 PM

Viral video offers virtual tour of 'smallest apartment in New York'

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A New York man's TikTok video is going viral after taking viewers on a tour of his 100-square-foot residence that he branded the "smallest apartment in New York."

Axel Webber's TikTok tour of his less-than-spacious apartment has racked up more than 20 million views on the video-sharing site.

"Here's what it's like living in the smallest apartment in New York. Whatever your expectations are, lower them," Webber says in the video.

The apartment features a TV suspended above the refrigerator to be in view of his bunk bed.

"I have two beds but only one me. Some nights I'm a queen guy, some nights I chill on the twin," he says in the tour.

Webber shares a bathroom down the hall with his neighbors -- but users have to bring their own toilet paper.

"Least favorite thing would probably be the very thin walls. Very thin," Webber told WABC-TV.

He said the kitchen, which consists of a refrigerator, a microwave and a single-burner stove, also leaves much to be desired.

"I dream of a stove, that's what I dream of. A nice four-burner. A gas range. Maybe my own pot to cook pasta in," Webber said. "You wanna know what I'm cooking pasta in right now? A pan. That's a pan on a single burner stove."

Webber, who recently relocated to New York from Georgia, said the small apartment is still an improvement from his last residence.

"I'm happy because where I was before this was in a car, just living out of a 2000 Volvo," he said.

Webber said he pays $1,200 a month to rent the tiny apartment.

"Where I am now, regardless of how odd it may seem, certainly better than where I've been," he said.

