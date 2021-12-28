Trending
Dinosaur statue stolen from outside Oklahoma store

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma store is pleading for the return of a dinosaur statue stolen from outside the business under cover of night.

The Decopolis store on Route 66 in Tulsa said a man bearing a tool kit was recorded on security cameras outside the store Sunday night moments before he was seen carrying away the store's statue of a Deinonychus, a dinosaur from the early Cretaceous Period.

"If anyone in the neighborhood finds a Deinonychus, let us know," the store said in a Facebook post.

The business said a police report would be filed.

