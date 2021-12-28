Trending
Conservators open second time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The second time capsule found underneath the former site of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va., was opened Tuesday, revealing contents including newspapers, books, coins, letters and a bullet.

Conservators from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources opened the time capsule, which was found Monday under the pedestal a which the statue of the Confederate general once stood, and found water had entered the copper box, causing its contents to expand and make their extraction difficult.

The box was found to contain items including an 1865 edition of Harper's Weekly magazine, which featured a clear image of a person weeping over Abraham Lincoln's grave, as well as a Bible with a coin stuck to it, a Richmond directory and various newspapers, books, coins and letters.

The time capsule also contained several minie balls, a type of bullet commonly used during the Civil War.

The capsule opened Tuesday is believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was known to historians. Another capsule was found previously and opened last week by Gov. Ralph Northam.

"It is a second time capsule and likely the one that was known to have been placed in the pedestal," DHR director Julie Langan told CNN. "The one recovered last week was unexpected and likely left by men involved in the construction."

