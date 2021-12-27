Trending
Dec. 27, 2021 / 4:28 PM

Second time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue pedestal in Virginia

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Crews clearing the site that once hosted a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia said they have found a second time capsule believed to be the one researchers originally sought.

A time capsule found in the base of the Richmond statue was opened last week, revealing items including an almanac, an old coin and two worn-out books.

The capsule was determined not to be the one mentioned in historical documents, which indicated the capsule should have contained up to 60 items chosen by residents, including multiple pieces of Confederate memorabilia.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday that crews working to disassemble the pedestal discovered a second box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was known to historians.

"They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it -- stay tuned for next steps," Northam tweeted.

Crews said the box was found at 11:41 a.m. Monday and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as the previous time capsule.

