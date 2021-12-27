Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 12:11 PM

Texas woman's stolen class ring returned 18 years later

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas woman whose class ring was stolen during a burglary 18 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item on Christmas Day.

Norah Constantino returned to San Antonio's Southside High School, where she graduated in 1989, to be presented with her long-lost ring by Southside Independent School District officials.

Advertisement

"My mom passed away in 2003 from breast cancer, and a couple of months later my house was broken into and stuff that was taken from my house was my jewelry from my jewelry box," Constantino told KSAT-TV.

Mendi Wadley, a teller from the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, said the ring was found in a change machine around 2017 and ended up in the business' lost and found.

Wadley said she recently spotted the ring in the lost and found and decided to try to track down the owner. She used Google to find contact information for the school district, which was able to contact Constantino and arrange the Christmas Day reunion.

"I got my class ring back after 18 years. It's finally back," Constantino said.

Constantino said she now has her own mission: locating the owner of a class ring her parents found several years ago.

Advertisement

"I just want to pay it forward, and hopefully it gets to the right owner like mine did to me," Constantino said.

Read More

Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman' Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot

Latest Headlines

Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Odd News // 2 days ago
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of Vietnamese acrobats reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs outside a Spanish cathedral with the other balanced on his head.
Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh-area bakery unveiled "Frosty the Doughman," a 7-foot-tall snowman sculpture made out of bread.
Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2008 scored his second $1 million prize 13 years later.
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Wheel of Fortune contestant who was denied a new Audi by a controversial technicality will be presented with the same model car by Audi, the company said.
Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers
Odd News // 3 days ago
Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man who searches swap meets for collectables to resell on eBay ended up reuniting a pair of Hawaii brothers with photo albums and other precious mementos.
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Odd News // 3 days ago
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A crew working to cut down a dying oak tree on the University of Nebraska's East Campus made an unexpected discovery in a hollow limb -- a family of flying squirrels.
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Odd News // 3 days ago
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A professor at a Japanese university unveiled his latest innovation: a TV with a screen the viewer can taste.
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Odd News // 3 days ago
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Workers renovating a market hall in Scotland found a message in a bottle from a mason who worked on the building in 1967.
Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff
Odd News // 3 days ago
Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bull that fell to the bottom of a 90-foot cliff was air-lifted to safety by police and firefighters using a helicopter.
Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Iraqi artist who used string to create a portrait that measures more than 67 square feet achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest pin and thread art.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement