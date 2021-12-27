Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 1:44 PM

Man juggles blindfolded for 32 minutes to break own Guinness record

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records returned to his very first title and juggled blindfolded for more than 30 minutes to break his own record.

David Rush, who started breaking Guinness World Records to promote STEM education in October 2015, revisited his very first record: the longest duration blindfolded juggling.

Advertisement

Rush originally broke the record by juggling blindfolded for 6 minutes, 34 seconds, and in 2016 he broke the record again with a 22-minute, 7-second juggling session.

The serial record-breaker returned to the record after breaking more than 200 others and ended up setting a new record at 32 minutes, 7 seconds.

Read More

Cow that escaped New York slaughterhouse moves to sanctuary Texas woman's stolen class ring returned 18 years later Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head

Latest Headlines

Cow that escaped New York slaughterhouse moves to sanctuary
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Cow that escaped New York slaughterhouse moves to sanctuary
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse has been moved to a new permanent home at a New Jersey sanctuary.
Texas woman's stolen class ring returned 18 years later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Texas woman's stolen class ring returned 18 years later
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas woman whose class ring was stolen during a burglary 18 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item on Christmas Day.
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Odd News // 2 days ago
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of Vietnamese acrobats reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs outside a Spanish cathedral with the other balanced on his head.
Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh-area bakery unveiled "Frosty the Doughman," a 7-foot-tall snowman sculpture made out of bread.
Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2008 scored his second $1 million prize 13 years later.
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Wheel of Fortune contestant who was denied a new Audi by a controversial technicality will be presented with the same model car by Audi, the company said.
Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers
Odd News // 3 days ago
Swap meet shopper returns family photos, letters to Hawaii brothers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man who searches swap meets for collectables to resell on eBay ended up reuniting a pair of Hawaii brothers with photo albums and other precious mementos.
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Odd News // 3 days ago
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A crew working to cut down a dying oak tree on the University of Nebraska's East Campus made an unexpected discovery in a hollow limb -- a family of flying squirrels.
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Odd News // 3 days ago
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A professor at a Japanese university unveiled his latest innovation: a TV with a screen the viewer can taste.
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Odd News // 3 days ago
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Workers renovating a market hall in Scotland found a message in a bottle from a mason who worked on the building in 1967.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Flying squirrels found living on University of Nebraska campus
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Brothers reclaim record for climbing stairs with one balanced on other's head
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement