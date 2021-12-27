Man juggles blindfolded for 32 minutes to break own Guinness record

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records returned to his very first title and juggled blindfolded for more than 30 minutes to break his own record.

David Rush, who started breaking Guinness World Records to promote STEM education in October 2015, revisited his very first record: the longest duration blindfolded juggling.

Rush originally broke the record by juggling blindfolded for 6 minutes, 34 seconds, and in 2016 he broke the record again with a 22-minute, 7-second juggling session.

The serial record-breaker returned to the record after breaking more than 200 others and ended up setting a new record at 32 minutes, 7 seconds.