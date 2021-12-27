Firefighters rescue dog stranded on freeway overpass ledge

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California used a ladder truck to come to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on the ledge of a freeway overpass.

The El Segundo Fire Department said in a Facebook post Monday that the Truck 32 crew responded to the 105 Freeway, east of the Pacific Coast Highway, when a dog was spotted stranded on an overpass ledge.

The post included photos of the crew using the ladder truck to reach the canine and bring it back down to the ground.

The post said one firefighter "suffered a few minor bites while the dog was safely brought to ground."

The department said it was unclear how the dog came to be stranded on the ledge.