Dec. 24, 2021 / 3:18 PM

Pittsburgh-area bakery cooks up 7-foot 'Frosty the Doughman'

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh-area bakery unveiled "Frosty the Doughman," a 7-foot-tall snowman sculpture made out of bread.

Mancini's Bakery, which celebrated Christmas in 2020 with an 8-foot bread Christmas tree, said this year's bread sculpture stands 7 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The bakery said it took seven workers to lift "Frosty the Doughman" in and out of the oven. The snowman likeness was sculpted from Italian rolls and twists, the bakery said.

The business asked Facebook users to vote on this year's broad sculpture, and the snowman concept beat out the idea of a Guinness World Record-breaking bread Christmas tree.

Mancini's said the doughman will be on display at its McKees Rocks location through the holidays, while a smaller version will be displayed at its store in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

