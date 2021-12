John Gregarczyk of Worcester, Mass., won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket 13 years after winning the same amount from another ticket. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2008 scored his second $1 million prize 13 years later. The Massachusetts State Lottery said John Gregarczyk, of Worcester, bought a $10,000,000 Winter Riches scratch-off ticket from the A1 Convenience Plus store in Worcester. Advertisement

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million prize.

Gregarczyk previously visited lottery headquarters in 2008 to collect a $1 million prize from a Billion Dollar Blockbuster scratch-off ticket.

A1 Convenience Plus was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling Gregarczyk his most recent winning ticket.