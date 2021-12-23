Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 12:48 PM

Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Iraqi artist who used string to create a portrait measuring more than 67 square feet achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest pin and thread art.

Saeed Howidi Bashoon, 23, said he used 500 pins and 21,775 feet of string to create a portrait of Egyptian vitiligo advocate Logina Salah that covers an area of 67 square feet, 20 square inches.

Advertisement

Salah, a makeup artist, has vitiligo, a condition that affects skin pigment. She aims to help women accept their unique attributes.

"I had my battles for acceptance for the past 15 years. Today, being on a work of art that holds a Guinness World Records title makes me feel empowered and responsible to spread strength and hope for those who share this skin-disorder," Salah told Guinness World Records.

Bashoon said he became interested in string art when he received a piece as a gift in Lebanon. He said it sparked a desire to learn how it was made, and soon he was creating his own pieces.

Advertisement

He said the medium turned out to be surprisingly physical.

"It requires a lot of stamina and physical power. You might end up doing hundreds of squat-like movements to complete one side of the artwork," he said.

Read More

Missouri woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while buying mom's birthday cake 'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog Dog and goat found running loose together in South Carolina

Latest Headlines

'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack in 2020 was treated to a day on the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set, where he got to go web-slinging with star Tom Holland.
Missouri woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while buying mom's birthday cake
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Missouri woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while buying mom's birthday cake
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who decided to buy a Powerball ticket while picking up her mother's birthday cake won a $50,000 prize on the matriarch's special day.
Dog and goat found running loose together in South Carolina
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dog and goat found running loose together in South Carolina
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said they are trying to find the owner of a lost dog -- and an accompanying goat.
Iowa State announces plans to 3D print an entire neighborhood
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Iowa State announces plans to 3D print an entire neighborhood
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa State University announced it will be using its giant 3D printer to manufacture affordable homes for a rural town.
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
Odd News // 21 hours ago
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An 1887 time capsule found at the base of a Virginia state of Robert E. Lee was opened Wednesday, revealing items including an almanac, a pair of books, a cloth envelope and a coin.
The world's longest-running Santa school earns Guinness record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
The world's longest-running Santa school earns Guinness record
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A U.S. school dedicated to preparing people to portray Santa Claus has been dubbed the world's longest-running Santa school by Guinness World Records.
Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A surfer off the Hawaii coast said the creature that left a bite mark on her board wasn't a shark -- it was a wild boar out for a swim.
7.5-foot-long mushroom canoe earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
7.5-foot-long mushroom canoe earns Guinness World Record
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Nebraska duo who created a 7.5-foot mushroom canoe received a Guinness World Record for their efforts.
Venomous snake stows away 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Venomous snake stows away 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they rescued a highly venomous snake that stowed away from Pakistan to England in a shipment of bricks.
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021 include a 12-year-old Lego prodigy's Guinness World Record, a cow stuck in a tree and a 'testicle bath' male birth control device.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement