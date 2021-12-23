Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bull that fell to the bottom of a 90-foot cliff was air-lifted to safety by police and firefighters using a helicopter.

Fallon Molnar of Molnar Cattle LLC, near Cayucos, said a bull was noticed missing from her herd on Sunday, and on Monday evening the bovine was found at the bottom of a 90-foot cliff in an area known as China Cove.

"I'm like, 'How did you get down there?'" Molnar told the San Louis Obispo Tribune. "I was driving back and forth trying to figure out the way he got down there, and I couldn't walk him back up."

Molnar determined the bull had apparently fallen off the cliff during heavy rains on Saturday night.

"There's a clear trail where you can see his body slid down," she said.

Molnar's brother and father rappelled down the cliff Tuesday to bring the bull food and water, but they were unable to find a way to bring the animal out of the cove.

Molnar contacted the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's large animal rescue team, which enlisted the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter to air-lift the 1,500-pound bull to safety.

"I've never seen anything like that in my life. Like, I've seen people post stuff, you know, maybe someone airlifting someone out of the mountains or something like that, but I've never seen a bull hanging this high in the air. It was crazy," she said.

Molnar shared photos and videos to Facebook showing the bull being hoisted high into the air by the helicopter.

Molnar said the bull appeared to be uninjured and revived quickly when a veterinarian reversed the tranquilizer that kept the animal still and calm during transport.

She said the bull "stood up instantly and he was ready to go right back out with all the cows."