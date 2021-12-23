Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 1:55 PM

Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bull that fell to the bottom of a 90-foot cliff was air-lifted to safety by police and firefighters using a helicopter.

Fallon Molnar of Molnar Cattle LLC, near Cayucos, said a bull was noticed missing from her herd on Sunday, and on Monday evening the bovine was found at the bottom of a 90-foot cliff in an area known as China Cove.

Advertisement

"I'm like, 'How did you get down there?'" Molnar told the San Louis Obispo Tribune. "I was driving back and forth trying to figure out the way he got down there, and I couldn't walk him back up."

Molnar determined the bull had apparently fallen off the cliff during heavy rains on Saturday night.

"There's a clear trail where you can see his body slid down," she said.

Molnar's brother and father rappelled down the cliff Tuesday to bring the bull food and water, but they were unable to find a way to bring the animal out of the cove.

Molnar contacted the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's large animal rescue team, which enlisted the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter to air-lift the 1,500-pound bull to safety.

Advertisement

"I've never seen anything like that in my life. Like, I've seen people post stuff, you know, maybe someone airlifting someone out of the mountains or something like that, but I've never seen a bull hanging this high in the air. It was crazy," she said.

Molnar shared photos and videos to Facebook showing the bull being hoisted high into the air by the helicopter.

Molnar said the bull appeared to be uninjured and revived quickly when a veterinarian reversed the tranquilizer that kept the animal still and calm during transport.

She said the bull "stood up instantly and he was ready to go right back out with all the cows."

Read More

Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record Missouri woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while buying mom's birthday cake 'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog

Latest Headlines

Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A professor at a Japanese university unveiled his latest innovation: a TV with a screen the viewer can taste.
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Workers renovating a market hall in Scotland found a message in a bottle from a mason who worked on the building in 1967.
Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Iraqi artist's string art portrait breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Iraqi artist who used string to create a portrait that measures more than 67 square feet achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest pin and thread art.
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack in 2020 was treated to a day on the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set, where he got to go web-slinging with star Tom Holland.
Missouri woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while buying mom's birthday cake
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Missouri woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while buying mom's birthday cake
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who decided to buy a Powerball ticket while picking up her mother's birthday cake won a $50,000 prize on the matriarch's special day.
Dog and goat found running loose together in South Carolina
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog and goat found running loose together in South Carolina
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said they are trying to find the owner of a lost dog -- and an accompanying goat.
Iowa State announces plans to 3D print an entire neighborhood
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Iowa State announces plans to 3D print an entire neighborhood
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Iowa State University announced it will be using its giant 3D printer to manufacture affordable homes for a rural town.
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
Odd News // 22 hours ago
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An 1887 time capsule found at the base of a Virginia state of Robert E. Lee was opened Wednesday, revealing items including an almanac, a pair of books, a cloth envelope and a coin.
The world's longest-running Santa school earns Guinness record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
The world's longest-running Santa school earns Guinness record
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A U.S. school dedicated to preparing people to portray Santa Claus has been dubbed the world's longest-running Santa school by Guinness World Records.
Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii
Odd News // 1 day ago
Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A surfer off the Hawaii coast said the creature that left a bite mark on her board wasn't a shark -- it was a wild boar out for a swim.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
1887 time capsule under Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue opened
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
'Spider-Man's' Tom Holland flies with boy who saved sister from dog
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement