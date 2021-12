The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said animal control deputies were dispatched to round up a dog and a goat spotted running loose together. Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said they are trying to find the owner of a lost dog -- and an accompanying goat. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies were dispatched Tuesday when a dog and a goat were spotted running loose in the Martin Creek Road area. Advertisement

The dog and goat, who appeared to be companions from the same home, were rounded up and taken to the shelter.

The sheriff's office said wants to return the animals to their home.