Boy who saved sister from dog visits 'Spider-Man' set with Tom Holland

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack in 2020 was treated to a day on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set, where he got to go web-slinging with star Tom Holland.

Bridger Walker, who was 6 years old when he jumped between his 4-year-old sister and a charging German shepherd mix in July 2020, was invited to visit the set during a video call with star Tom Holland.

Walker's father, Robert, posted a video to YouTube showing the star made good on his offer and the boy, who underwent two hours of surgery after the attack and received more than 90 stitches, was allowed to visit the set with his family to meet Holland and co-star Zendaya.

The footage shows Holland taking the boy up in the rig filmmakers used to simulate Spider-Man's web-slinging in the film.

"Thank you again to everyone who played some role in Bridger's special day 'hanging' with Spider-Man," Robert Walker said in an Instagram post.