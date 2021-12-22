Venomous snake stows away 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England

1/2

A saw-scaled viper, a highly venomous species of snake, was found in a shipment of bricks that arrived in Manchester, England, after a 4,000-mile journey from Pakistan. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they rescued a highly venomous snake that stowed away from Pakistan to England in a shipment of bricks. The RSPCA said workers at Manchester, England, business Manchester Brick Specialist spotted the saw-scaled viper in a container of bricks that had been shipped in from Pakistan the previous month. Advertisement

Logistics manager Michael Regan used a cardboard box to confine the snake and contacted the RSPCA, which dispatched Inspector Ryan King to the scene.

"The report came to us that a saw-scaled viper had been spotted but I was a bit skeptical," King said in an RSPCA news release. "Sometimes we get to jobs like this and it turns out to be a harmless grass snake -- we have even attended snake reports which turn out to be plastic toys."

King said he quickly discovered the workers had been right about the serpent.

"I only had to take a quick look to realize we were dealing with a reptile which was more than capable of killing people with its highly toxic venom," he said.

King took the viper to a facility with a special license for handling venomous snakes.

"It was quite an honor to deal with this snake and I am pleased he has a home where he will be looked after," he said. "It is amazing that he survived a 4,000 mile journey and managed to live for weeks -- and in such a cold climate when arriving in England."