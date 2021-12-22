Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 2:40 PM

Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A surfer off the Hawaii coast said the creature that left a bite mark on her board wasn't a shark -- it was a wild boar out for a swim.

Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, said she was riding the waves off Oahu's Kaena Point when she spotted what she initially thought was a Hawaiian monk seal in the water.

Advertisement

Seiple said she was shocked when the animal lifted its head.

"That's when I realized it was a pig, and it saw me. It started swimming toward me as fast as it could! I was shocked," Seiple told KITV.

Seiple said the boar left a bite mark on her board.

"I was trying to paddle away, it was very close and it was getting closer. I pushed the board between the pig and I and it bit my board," she said.

The surfer was able to swim back to shore without any injuries. She suggested the boar may have been chased into the water by hunting dogs and got caught in a rip current.

Read More

Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath' Venomous snake stows away 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England 7.5-foot-long mushroom canoe earns Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

7.5-foot-long mushroom canoe earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
7.5-foot-long mushroom canoe earns Guinness World Record
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Nebraska duo who created a 7.5-foot mushroom canoe received a Guinness World Record for their efforts.
Venomous snake stows away 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Venomous snake stows away 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they rescued a highly venomous snake that stowed away from Pakistan to England in a shipment of bricks.
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021 include a 12-year-old Lego prodigy's Guinness World Record, a cow stuck in a tree and a 'testicle bath' male birth control device.
Months-old Powerball ticket worth $50,000 found while cleaning out bag
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Months-old Powerball ticket worth $50,000 found while cleaning out bag
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she was cleaning out a backpack when she found a forgotten Powerball ticket she purchased months earlier in Maryland, and it turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Northern Ireland man's message in a bottle turns up 23 years later
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Northern Ireland man's message in a bottle turns up 23 years later
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland man's message in a bottle was found nearly 23 years later after traveling only about 18 miles.
Asia-native Steller's sea eagle spotted in Massachusetts for first time
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Asia-native Steller's sea eagle spotted in Massachusetts for first time
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Massachusetts confirmed a Steller's sea eagle, a species native to Asia, has been spotted in the state for the first time.
Woman goes from a bobby pin to a Tennessee home in 28 trades
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman goes from a bobby pin to a Tennessee home in 28 trades
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A San Francisco woman who put a single bobby pin up for trade on Craigslist in May 2020 said it took her 28 exchanges and about a year and one-half to trade up to a Tennessee home.
Wire-biting squirrels force Minnesota park to scale back Christmas lights
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wire-biting squirrels force Minnesota park to scale back Christmas lights
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Minnesota park has scaled back Christmas decorations this year, and members of the nonprofit that maintains the park said fat squirrels are to blame.
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas resident shared security camera footage identifying the thief who stole a 10-pound package from their porch -- a neighborhood dog.
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
Odd News // 1 day ago
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A California teenager with a talent for solving Rubik's cubes unofficially broke two world records by solving a cube while juggling and solving a cube while hanging upside down.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Top 10 Odd News stories of 2021: Cow stuck in tree, 'testicle bath'
Woman goes from a bobby pin to a Tennessee home in 28 trades
Woman goes from a bobby pin to a Tennessee home in 28 trades
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
'Pooch pirate' steals 10-pound box of treats from neighbor's porch
Police recover stolen 58-foot bridge in Ohio, suspect charged
Police recover stolen 58-foot bridge in Ohio, suspect charged
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement