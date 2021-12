The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said a deer was ejected from the Transylvania County Courthouse after breaking into the building through a glass door. Photo courtesy of the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said a deer was released with a "stern warning" after breaking into a county courthouse and struggling with deputies. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a deer broke into the Transylvania County Courthouse by smashing through a glass door. Advertisement

"The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect," the post said.

The post included photos of deputies holding the deer down after a brief "struggle."

"The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning," the post said.