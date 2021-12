A 66-year-old Fort Washington, Md., woman said the lottery ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize was her first scratch-off ticket. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said a question from her fiance led to her buying her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket -- and winning $50,000. The 66-year-old Fort Washington woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was running errands at the Royal Food Mart in Fort Washington when her fiance asked if she wanted to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket. Advertisement

The woman ended up buying a $5 Lucky scratch-off, but required some help from her sister to determine what the coin symbols on the scratched ticket meant.

"I started seeing all of the same symbols on the ticket," the player recalled.

She said her sister confirmed the symbol, a stack of coins, meant she had won all the prizes on the ticket -- a total of $50,000.

The woman said the winnings will allow her to help with the medical bills for her 93-year-old mother, who recently was diagnosed with cancer.

"She's been my rock," the winner said. "Just the fact that I'm able to help puts me over the moon."