Illinois man proposes to girlfriend during White House tour

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area couple's visit to the White House became extra memorable when the man conspired with White House staff to propose during the tour.

Michael Sayre of Mundelein said he and his girlfriend, Jennifer Jafari, were planning to take a tour of the White House with his 9-year-old twins, Jocelyn and Wesley, during their visit to Washington, D.C., last week, so he contacted White House staff in the hopes of making a proposal plan.

"I was planning on proposing to Jennifer over the Christmas holiday and I thought, 'Well, I'm at the White House. Why not see if I can make it work,'" Sayre told WLS-TV.

The staffers and Sayre's twins helped form the plan and Sayre dropped to one knee in the White House's family dining room.

"Because the theme of that room is family, and they just go through and talk about how families are different. You have the family you're born into, the family you choose, the family that you make, so I just thought that theme was perfect," Sayre said.

Jafari said it was a happy surprise.

"He gets down on a knee, and I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, you're doing this? OK,'" she recalled.

The proposal received the seal of approval from Sayre's twins, as well as Jafari's 16-year-old daughter, Candace.

"I was happy because I know that my mom is happy," Candace said.