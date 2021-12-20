Trending
Dec. 20, 2021

Tennessee grillers break Guinness record with barbecuing marathon

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A group of five friends in Memphis, Tenn., broke a Guinness World Record by barbecuing nonstop for 48 hours.

The team, led by Addison Forsdick and Robert Hammons, started grilling at 9 a.m. Friday and finished their cooking marathon at 9 a.m. Sunday.

"It was awesome. We had a big group of people here to celebrate," Hammons told WATN-TV. "Everybody was having a good time. It was a really cool experience."

The barbecuing marathon beat the record of 40 hours and 53 seconds, which was set by an Italian grilling team in May 2017.

Forsdick and Hammons said the food they made during the record attempt was donated to charity.

