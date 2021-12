Johnson & Johnson Eye in China gathered 265 people online to simultaneously make heart gestures with their hands and break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a record was broken when 265 people were gathered online to make heart gestures with their hands simultaneously. The record-keeping organization said the Chinese wing of Johnson & Johnson Eye recruited 265 participants to make the gesture into their webcams under the supervision of a Guinness adjudicator. Advertisement

Guinness said the attempt successfully beat the previous record of 137 participants.

The participants included eye care workers, cataract patients and Johnson & Johnson employees.

The attempt was organized to raise awareness of eye health issues and promote sustainable development in the eye and vision health industry.

"Public awareness of eye diseases and their diagnosis and treatment awareness still need to be improved. Therefore, we hope to spread the importance of loving and protecting our eyes through this GWR record attempt," said Liping Wang, regional vice president of Johnson & Johnson Eye Health in Greater China, Australia and New Zealand.