Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 2:24 PM

Tennessee UPS driver gives lost dog a lift home

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A UPS driver in Tennessee ended up making an unexpected delivery when he found a resident's lost dog and gave the canine a lift home.

Darrell Slack, a UPS driver for 29 years, said he was making deliveries in Turtletown when he spotted resident Paula Odom appearing distraught in the front yard of a home.

Advertisement

"She told me, 'Our dog's gone' and that he had escaped the front porch," Slack told FOX Business. "I just told her, 'We'll find him.'"

Odom said she was concerned that the 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Pete, would run afoul of wildlife from the surrounding Cherokee National Forest.

"I was absolutely in tears and just thought I'd never see him again," Odom told WRCB-TV.

Slack said he was in a nearby remote area when he spotted Pete in the distance.

"I just so happened I caught a glimpse of him in my peripheral vision," Slack said.

He said he used some dog treats he keeps in the truck to get close enough to grab Pete's harness.

Slack said Pete rode with his packages.

"I put him in the back because I didn't want him to jump out the door," Slack told the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Advertisement

Slack hand-delivered Pete to Odom.

"As he held Pete in his arms, I just about collapsed," Odom said. "I was overjoyed."

Slack said he was happy to be able to help. He said residents of the neighborhood would have done the same for him.

"This area is a home away from home for me and a lot of drivers feel the same way," Slack said. "I just love these people and when I need them, they're there for me."

Read More

Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift South Carolina man's long-lost class ring found by road crew

Latest Headlines

Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said the red-nosed Rudolph decoration has proven to be an irresistible target for aggressive local deer, despite its incandescent snout.
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her brother.
South Carolina man's long-lost class ring found by road crew
Odd News // 21 hours ago
South Carolina man's long-lost class ring found by road crew
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A pair of South Carolina Department of Transportation employees were able to reunite a man with the class ring he lost two decades earlier.
Bear, cub move into California home's crawlspace
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear, cub move into California home's crawlspace
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California man said a mother bear and her cub have taken up residence in the crawlspace underneath his home.
Deer crashes through CBD wellness store window in Massachusetts
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deer crashes through CBD wellness store window in Massachusetts
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a CBD store in Massachusetts were recording when a deer crashed through a window and ran through the business before crashing back out through the front door.
New Jersey family invents life-sized board game during pandemic
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Jersey family invents life-sized board game during pandemic
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family's project to pass time during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be profitable after they started selling copies of their life-sized board game.
Rare Pacific footballfish found on California beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rare Pacific footballfish found on California beach
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ocean researchers said a rare Pacific footballfish washed up on a California beach, becoming one of only 31 members of the species ever collected.
Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq
Odd News // 1 day ago
Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A bodybuilder in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq pulled a double-decker bus a distance of nearly 170 feet in a bid to land a Guinness World Record.
Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A giant panda escaped from its enclosure at the Beijing Zoo, but was lured back to a secure area without coming into contact with the public, officials said.
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 lottery prize in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters nearly two decades later to collect a $1 million jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement