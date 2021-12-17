Ohio police searching for stolen 58-foot bridge

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for an unusual piece of stolen property: an entire 58-foot-long pedestrian bridge.

The Akron Police Department said the bridge formerly served as a pedestrian walkway along the Little Cuyahoga River in Middlebury Run Park, but was moved to an open field as part of a wetlands restoration project.

Advertisement

Police said the city had planned to repurpose the bridge in a new location, but they recently discovered the $40,000 bridge had been stolen from its temporary home.

Investigators said they believe the bridge was disassembled and taken from the field piece by piece.

"The bridge is almost all polymer I'm told and really just connected by some bolts, so if you have any equipment, sockets or anything of that nature, it wouldn't have been very difficult at all to start the process of disassembling that," Akron police Lt. Mike Miller told WJW-TV.

Police said the bridge has little recycling value, so they suspect it was taken by someone who intends to use it.

"It could be used for a variety of different things to include as simple as landscaping or they could use it for some other engineering project, some other large scale project," Miller said.