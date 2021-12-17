Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said the red-nosed Rudolph decoration has proven to be an irresistible target for aggressive local deer, despite its incandescent snout.

Arlene Chmelyk of Fort Nelson said her family first repurposed the 3D archery target, made in the size and shape of a white-tailed deer, into "Rudolph the Red-Nosed White-Tail" about 5 years ago, and they quickly discovered local deer apparently couldn't tell the difference.

She shared video of a recent attack on the decoration to Facebook.

"Every year a buck in the area attacks him or hits and knocks him over and breaks him," Chmelyk told CBC News.

She said she was surprised that the deer weren't warded off by the glowing red light bulb that her husband installed on Rudolph's nose.

"I'm like, he has a bright red nose," she said. "I'm not really sure what they see."

Chmelyk theorized the bucks, who are in their rutting season, might not be paying attention to Rudolph's features beyond the decoration's antlers.

She said her family plans to continue to repair and display Rudolph despite the repeated attacks.

"He's standing proud," she said.