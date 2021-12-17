Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 3:56 PM

Large spider interrupts Australian official's news conference

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A health official in Queensland, Australia, had her COVID-19 news conference interrupted by a large huntsman spider.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath was conducting an outdoor news conference to discuss the need for businesses to comply with recent vaccination policies when someone point out there was a large spider on her podium.

Advertisement

"Okay, can somebody please get that spider off?" D'Ath asked.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard attempted to shoo the huntsman spider away with some papers, but the officials soon lost track of the arachnid.

"This shows how controlled I can be," D'Ath joked. "I don't like huntsmans, but I'm going to keep going. If he comes anywhere near my face, let me know."

The spider was spotted by D'Ath's feet, but eventually wandered away.

"Well, that was a moment, wasn't it?" she said. "We've got COVID and we've got spiders."

Huntsman spiders are large and can carry a painful bite, but the bites are not considered dangerous to humans.

Read More

Tennessee UPS driver gives lost dog a lift home Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift

Latest Headlines

Ohio police searching for stolen 58-foot bridge
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Ohio police searching for stolen 58-foot bridge
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for an unusual piece of stolen property: an entire 58-foot-long pedestrian bridge.
Tennessee UPS driver gives lost dog a lift home
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee UPS driver gives lost dog a lift home
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A UPS driver in Tennessee ended up making an unexpected delivery when he found a resident's lost dog and gave the canine a lift home.
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said the red-nosed Rudolph decoration has proven to be an irresistible target for aggressive local deer, despite its incandescent snout.
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her brother.
South Carolina man's long-lost class ring found by road crew
Odd News // 23 hours ago
South Carolina man's long-lost class ring found by road crew
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A pair of South Carolina Department of Transportation employees were able to reunite a man with the class ring he lost two decades earlier.
Bear, cub move into California home's crawlspace
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear, cub move into California home's crawlspace
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California man said a mother bear and her cub have taken up residence in the crawlspace underneath his home.
Deer crashes through CBD wellness store window in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer crashes through CBD wellness store window in Massachusetts
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a CBD store in Massachusetts were recording when a deer crashed through a window and ran through the business before crashing back out through the front door.
New Jersey family invents life-sized board game during pandemic
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Jersey family invents life-sized board game during pandemic
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family's project to pass time during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be profitable after they started selling copies of their life-sized board game.
Rare Pacific footballfish found on California beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rare Pacific footballfish found on California beach
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ocean researchers said a rare Pacific footballfish washed up on a California beach, becoming one of only 31 members of the species ever collected.
Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq
Odd News // 1 day ago
Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A bodybuilder in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq pulled a double-decker bus a distance of nearly 170 feet in a bid to land a Guinness World Record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket birthday gift
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement