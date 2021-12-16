Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 1:44 PM

Rare Pacific footballfish found on California beach

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ocean researchers said a rare Pacific footballfish washed up on a California beach, becoming one of only small number of the species ever collected.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego said the female Pacific footballfish, also known as an anglerfish, was found washed up at Swami's Beach in Encinitas.

Advertisement

Scripps said the 13-inch-long, 5-pound fish is one of only 31 Pacific football fish specimens to have ever been collected by researchers.

Another member of the species was photographed Nov. 13 near Black's Beach in La Jolla, but the carcass was gone by the time researchers became aware of the discovery.

"Experts don't have any evidence to theorize why these fish are washing ashore in Southern California, but want to learn more about the specimens that have been collected or any new ones that might wash up," Scripps spokeswoman Brittany Hook said in a Facebook post.

Read More

Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win

Latest Headlines

New Jersey family invents life-sized board game during pandemic
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
New Jersey family invents life-sized board game during pandemic
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family's project to pass time during the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be profitable after they started selling copies of their life-sized board game.
Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A bodybuilder in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq pulled a double-decker bus a distance of nearly 170 feet in a bid to land a Guinness World Record.
Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A giant panda escaped from its enclosure at the Beijing Zoo, but was lured back to a secure area without coming into contact with the public, officials said.
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 lottery prize in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters nearly two decades later to collect a $1 million jackpot.
Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing in British Columbia was found two weeks later when she was spotted by staff at a ski resort.
Minnesota teen's 4-inch mouth gape recaptures Guinness World Record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Minnesota teen's 4-inch mouth gape recaptures Guinness World Record
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager's big mouth recaptured a Guinness World Record when his gape was measured at 4 inches.
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Texas man who spotted evidence of wild hog activity outside his home checked his security camera footage and was shocked to see dozens of the animals had visited overnight.
Welsh woman amasses collection of 1,760 Christmas bauble decorations
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Welsh woman amasses collection of 1,760 Christmas bauble decorations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman who started collecting Christmas bauble ornaments in 1999 has now earned a Guinness World Record with 1,760 pieces.
Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck between fence bars
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck between fence bars
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York used a hydraulic tool to rescue a deer that became stuck between the metal bars of a fence.
British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches
Odd News // 1 day ago
British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A British man broke his own festive Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 7,921 Christmas brooches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement