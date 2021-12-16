Rare Pacific footballfish found on California beach

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ocean researchers said a rare Pacific footballfish washed up on a California beach, becoming one of only small number of the species ever collected.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego said the female Pacific footballfish, also known as an anglerfish, was found washed up at Swami's Beach in Encinitas.

Scripps said the 13-inch-long, 5-pound fish is one of only 31 Pacific football fish specimens to have ever been collected by researchers.

Another member of the species was photographed Nov. 13 near Black's Beach in La Jolla, but the carcass was gone by the time researchers became aware of the discovery.

"Experts don't have any evidence to theorize why these fish are washing ashore in Southern California, but want to learn more about the specimens that have been collected or any new ones that might wash up," Scripps spokeswoman Brittany Hook said in a Facebook post.