Odd News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 12:40 PM

Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A bodybuilder in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq pulled a double-decker bus a distance of nearly 170 feet in a bid to land a Guinness World Record.

Majeed Yehya, 51, a powerlifter and gym owner, pulled the red bus, which was occupied by 15 passengers, a distance of 169 feet through the main market in Erbil.

Video and other evidence from the record attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

Yehya said he hopes to have Guinness adjudicators travel to Erbil to witness his next record attempt: lifting an airplane at Erbil International Airport.

Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort

Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Giant panda briefly escapes from enclosure at Beijing Zoo
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A giant panda escaped from its enclosure at the Beijing Zoo, but was lured back to a secure area without coming into contact with the public, officials said.
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 lottery prize in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters nearly two decades later to collect a $1 million jackpot.
Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing in British Columbia was found two weeks later when she was spotted by staff at a ski resort.
Minnesota teen's 4-inch mouth gape recaptures Guinness World Record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Minnesota teen's 4-inch mouth gape recaptures Guinness World Record
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager's big mouth recaptured a Guinness World Record when his gape was measured at 4 inches.
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Texas homeowner's security camera captures dozens of visiting hogs
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Texas man who spotted evidence of wild hog activity outside his home checked his security camera footage and was shocked to see dozens of the animals had visited overnight.
Welsh woman amasses collection of 1,760 Christmas bauble decorations
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Welsh woman amasses collection of 1,760 Christmas bauble decorations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman who started collecting Christmas bauble ornaments in 1999 has now earned a Guinness World Record with 1,760 pieces.
Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck between fence bars
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck between fence bars
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York used a hydraulic tool to rescue a deer that became stuck between the metal bars of a fence.
British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A British man broke his own festive Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 7,921 Christmas brooches.
Escaped zebras returned to Maryland herd after more than 3 months loose
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped zebras returned to Maryland herd after more than 3 months loose
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maryland said two zebras on the loose since August have returned to their herd.
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Kraft is offering to pony up $20 for dessert supplies to help customers who were unable to make cheesecake due to shortages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
