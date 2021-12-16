Strongman pulls double-decker bus 169 feet in Iraq

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A bodybuilder in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq pulled a double-decker bus a distance of nearly 170 feet in a bid to land a Guinness World Record.

Majeed Yehya, 51, a powerlifter and gym owner, pulled the red bus, which was occupied by 15 passengers, a distance of 169 feet through the main market in Erbil.

Video and other evidence from the record attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

Yehya said he hopes to have Guinness adjudicators travel to Erbil to witness his next record attempt: lifting an airplane at Erbil International Airport.