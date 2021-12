Alvin Copeland of Suffolk, Va., won $1 million from a Virginia Lottery Cash4Life drawing nearly two decades after winning $100,000 from a Cash 5 drawing. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 lottery prize in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters nearly two decades later to collect a $1 million jackpot. Alvin Copeland of Suffolk told Virginia Lottery officials he used his usual numbers when he bought his Cash4Life ticket at the 7-Eleven store in Suffolk. Advertisement

Copeland discovered after the Dec. 4 drawing that he had matched the first five numbers drawn: 8-11-25-45-48. The player's ticket only missed the Cash Ball number, 2.

"I feel delicious right now," Copeland said while collecting his prize.

Copeland previously visited Virginia Lottery headquarters in June 2002, when he won a $100,000 jackpot from a Cash 5 drawing.

The winner said his latest windfall will go toward taking care of his family.