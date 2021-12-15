Escaped zebras returned to Maryland herd after more than 3 months loose

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maryland said two zebras on the loose since August have returned to their herd.

The Prince George's County Department of the Environment confirmed the zebras are back with the rest of the herd owned by Jerry Holly, but no details were given on how the animals were recovered.

Advertisement

Three zebras escaped from Holly's property in August, but one was later found dead in an illegal snare trap. Holly was charged with three counts of animal cruelty following the discovery.

County officials said the investigation into the zebras' escape, and Holly's treatment of his herd, is ongoing.