Odd News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 4:42 PM

Lost dog turns up weeks later at British Columbia ski resort

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing in British Columbia was found two weeks later when she was spotted by staff at a ski resort.

The owners of Luna, a 3-year-old Jindo dog, launched a search for the canine after she went missing from the Lower Lonsdale area of North Vancouver on Nov. 29.

The owners hired a professional pet searcher and organized volunteer searchers on social media, but despite numerous reported sightings, they were unable to recover the missing canine.

The family's luck changed Tuesday when employees at the Grouse Mountain ski resort followed paw prints near the Olympic Express Chairlift to where Luna was hiding under the load platform.

"Gordon McNaughton, one of our team members, was able to crawl under the platform to reach her and provided his sweater to keep her warm," the resort said in a statement to Global News.

Resort officials said employees recognized Luna from the recent social media posts and were able to successfully reunite her with her owners.

