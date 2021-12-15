Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 2:23 PM

Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck between fence bars

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York used a hydraulic tool to rescue a deer that became stuck between the metal bars of a fence.

The Ramapo Police Department said officers responded to a Rockland County property at which a deer was reported stuck in a fence.

Advertisement

"The arriving officers were unable to free the deer and requested assistance from the Hillcrest Fire Company," police said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a hydraulic tool often used to free people from wrecked cars, to separate the bars of the fence so the deer could wriggle free.

The Police Department shared video showing the deer running off without any apparent signs of serious injury.

Read More

British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches Escaped zebras returned to Maryland herd after more than 3 months loose Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage

Latest Headlines

British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A British man broke his own festive Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 7,921 Christmas brooches.
Escaped zebras returned to Maryland herd after more than 3 months loose
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped zebras returned to Maryland herd after more than 3 months loose
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maryland said two zebras on the loose since August have returned to their herd.
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Kraft is offering to pony up $20 for dessert supplies to help customers who were unable to make cheesecake due to shortages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his impatience in collecting a small lottery prize led to his winning a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Odd News // 23 hours ago
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania said an escaped African tortoise went for a walk down the middle of a road, prompting 911 calls from concerned residents who feared the animal could be a snapping turtle.
Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of interstate in Indiana experienced hours of delays Tuesday when a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across the roadway.
British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna
Odd News // 1 day ago
British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An owl that escaped from a zoo in Wales in the United Kingdom was safely returned to the facility after being rescued from a TV antenna on top of a house.
Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head
Odd News // 1 day ago
Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A British strongman with multiple Guinness World Records for balancing heavy objects on his head got into the Christmas spirit by balancing a chimney pot -- complete with smoke.
N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A football fan from North Carolina broke a Guinness World Record by attending home games for all 32 NFL teams in the span of 74 days.
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two lions were safely tranquilized and taken to a secure facility after escaping from a container at a Singapore airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement