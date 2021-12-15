Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:54 AM / Updated at 12:42 PM

Kraft offers customers a $20 apology for cream cheese shortage

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Kraft is offering to pony up $20 for dessert supplies to help customers who were unable to make cheese cake due to shortages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

The company set up a special website at which the first 18,000 people to register on Dec. 17 and 18 will be able to apply for $20 of reimbursement for their dessert purchases.

Advertisement

The promotion is designed to ease consumers' concerns about shortages of Kraft's Philadelphia Cream Cheese, which has been quickly vanishing from the shelves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraft Heinz, which produces the Philadelphia brand, said is has seen demand spike for several products, and that it had to ship 35% more of them than last year.

"As more people continue to eat breakfast at home and use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts, we expect to see this trend continue," the company said in a statement.

Bagel shop owners say suppliers tell them that supply chain issues also impact the shortage, with some citing lack of containers and corrugated boxes used to ship the cream cheese to large customers such as supermarkets and bagel shops.

Other theories have surfaced, as well, including labor shortages at some plants and not enough truck drivers. Some observers say many consumers' schmears are just too thick.

Advertisement

And in Lowville, N.Y., a village with 3,000 residents not far from the Canadian border, the board of trustees limited water use to one of the nation's largest cream cheese plants, which is operated by Kraft Heinz.

That reduction, combined with the peak season for Junior's, the cheesecake magnate, likely added to supply pressures, industry observers said.

Basak Oguz, Philadelphia marketing director, said Kraft is working to offset the national shortages, taking measures that include scaling back on some products so it can produce more cream cheese.

"We're investing millions of dollars on Philadelphia Cream Cheese," Oguz told CNN.

Read More

Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway

Latest Headlines

Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his impatience in collecting a small lottery prize led to his winning a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Odd News // 20 hours ago
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania said an escaped African tortoise went for a walk down the middle of a road, prompting 911 calls from concerned residents who feared the animal could be a snapping turtle.
Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Honey spill creates 'sticky situation' on Indiana highway
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of interstate in Indiana experienced hours of delays Tuesday when a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across the roadway.
British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British zoo's escaped owl rescued from rooftop TV antenna
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An owl that escaped from a zoo in Wales in the United Kingdom was safely returned to the facility after being rescued from a TV antenna on top of a house.
Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Strongman Santa balances 8-foot chimney on his head
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A British strongman with multiple Guinness World Records for balancing heavy objects on his head got into the Christmas spirit by balancing a chimney pot -- complete with smoke.
N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A football fan from North Carolina broke a Guinness World Record by attending home games for all 32 NFL teams in the span of 74 days.
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two lions were safely tranquilized and taken to a secure facility after escaping from a container at a Singapore airport.
Dog lost in Texas reunited with family two years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog lost in Texas reunited with family two years later
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from a Texas home two years ago was found and reunited with his family six months after they moved to Nebraska.
Michigan man wins $2M after using same lottery numbers 'for years'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins $2M after using same lottery numbers 'for years'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said there was a good reason that the winning Mega Millions numbers seemed "familiar" to him -- they were the same numbers he's been using for years.
New Mexico firefighters rescue deer stranded on thin ice
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Mexico firefighters rescue deer stranded on thin ice
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A New Mexico firefighter crawled across the thin ice of a partially frozen lake on his stomach to rescue a deer stranded on the ice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
African tortoise walks down Pennsylvania road, prompts 911 calls
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Utah family transforms home into life-sized gingerbread house
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Two lions escape from transport container at Singapore airport
Family finds venomous snake slithering in their Christmas tree
Family finds venomous snake slithering in their Christmas tree
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement