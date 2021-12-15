Trending
Odd News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 1:29 PM

British man earns Guinness record with 7,921 Christmas brooches

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A British man broke his own festive Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 7,921 Christmas brooches.

Adam Wide, who began collecting bejeweled Christmas pins in 1984, originally set the record in 2008 with his collection of 542 brooches, and he has now broken his own record when his collection was officially tallied at 7,921 pins.

Wide said he has added more brooches to his collection since the most recent official tally.

"I encourage everyone to go out there and find a bizarre hobby they can thoroughly enjoy," Wide told Guinness.

Wide estimated his collection is worth more than $460,000.

"Christmas in an amazing time that allows you to unleash your inner child. I think one of the secrets in life is to never grow up," he said.

