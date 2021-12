A Sparrows Point, Md., man said he became impatient while waiting for another customer to finish with a store's lottery ticket vending machine, so he went to a neighboring store at which he ended up winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his impatience in collecting a small lottery prize led to his winning a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. The 40-year-old Sparrows Point man told Maryland Lottery officials he was shopping at a grocery store in Baltimore when he remembered he had a winning ticket in his pocket that he wanted to redeem.

The man said he grew impatient when another person was using the store's lottery vending machine.

"I decided to go next door," he said.

The player said he cashed in his winning ticket at the Edgemere Convenience Store and decided to buy two scratch-offs while at the counter.

One of the tickets, a Power 10s scratch-off, turned out to be a $100,000 winner when he scratched it off inside the store.

"I about fell over," the player recalled.

The man said he confirmed his prize using the store's ticket scanner and rushed home to celebrate with his wife.

The winner said his prize money will go into a savings account.