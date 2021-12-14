Dog lost in Texas reunited with family two years later

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from a Texas home two years ago was found and reunited with his family six months after they moved to Nebraska.

Yesenia Madrigal and Richard Figueroa said their miniature schnauzer, Max, escaped from their El Paso home through an open gate in June 2019, sparking a months-long search.

Madrigal said she never gave up hope of Max being found, and made sure to update her information with the American Kennel Club before moving from El Paso to Omaha.

The update proved helpful when Ismael Botello found a stray dog about five minutes away from the couple's former home and had him scanned for a microchip.

Botello started a GoFundMe to help reunite 13-year-old Max with his owners, but a stranger in Nebraska stepped in to pay the cost of travel. Botello said the money he raised with the GoFundMe will go toward updating Max's shots and other veterinary costs.

Figueroa flew to Texas to retrieve Max, and they arrived in Omaha on Monday.