A semi crash on Interstate 65 in the Fair Oaks, Ind., area caused all lanes of the roadway to be covered in honey. The highway reopened in the early afternoon Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police District #13/Twitter

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of interstate in Indiana experienced hours of delays Tuesday when a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across the roadway. Indiana State Police said the early morning crash in the Fair Oaks area caused honey to be spilled across all lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 219. Advertisement

"We have a sticky situation on I-65," ISP spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield tweeted. "Overnight a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across all the lanes at the 219 mile-marker. Traffic is being diverted at exit 220."

Fifield said the clean-up operation lasted for several hours and all lanes of traffic were reopened early Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported from the crash.