N.C. man attends 32 NFL home games in 74 days for Guinness World Record

Ryan Bailey of Charlotte, N.C., broke a Guinness World Record by attending home games for all 32 NFL teams in a 74-day period. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A football fan from North Carolina broke a Guinness World Record by attending home games for all 32 NFL teams in the span of 74 days. Ryan Bailey, 33, attended the Minnesota Vikings' 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, completing his quest to attend home games for all 32 NFL teams. Advertisement

Bailey broke the Guinness World Record for fastest time to visit all NFL stadiums, although he took the project a step further by attending MetLife Stadium twice for New York Jets and New York Giants home games and SoFi Stadium twice for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Bailey said completing the project meant finding Sunday night and Monday night games in cities that were close enough to make traveling feasible.

"There's not much flexibility, so Thursday and Monday are the anchors of the schedule," Bailey said in a Minnesota Vikings news release. "Then you kind of fill in other games on Sundays. I tried to pair a Sunday game geographically close to the Monday game."

He said he also had to ensure he could be home on Saturdays to referee high school lacrosse games in Charlotte.

"I love traveling, and I like to take things to the extreme," Bailey said of breaking the world record. "So it's a level of insanity mixed in with my love of football."

Bailey took the record from Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, who attended games at every NFL stadium in an 84-day span in 2019.

Bailey said he is planning to continue attending home games and is hoping to attend this season's Super Bowl.

"First, I broke a Guinness World Record," Bailey said. "Now, hopefully, the Super Bowl is next to knock off another item on my bucket list."