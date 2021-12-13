Trending
Odd News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 4:35 PM

Malaysian magician sets two Guinness World Records with speedy tricks

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Malaysian magician set a pair of Guinness World Records when he performed 37 magic tricks in one minute and then another 30 tricks in one minute while blindfolded.

Avery Chin, who previously set the Guinness World Record for most fire torch to rose illusions in 30 seconds alongside Sylvia Lim, used a table filled with props to complete 37 magic tricks in one minute.

Chin followed up his record by performing another 30 tricks in one minute while wearing a blindfold.

Chin said he took on the records in celebration of November's Guinness World Records Day.

